Khuda Haafiz Twitter Review: Netizens in awe of Vidyut Jammwal’s acting in Faruk Kabir’s directorial web film

Netizens hail Vidyut Jammwal’s acting in Khuda Haafix stating it was a great experience and the story was truly impressive.
Mumbai
Kudha Haafiz recently released tells the tale of a husband who goes to a foreign land in order to rescue his wife and the life-threatening roadblocks on the way do not stop him. Directed by Faruk Kabir, the film stars Vidyut Jammwal, Shivaleeka Oberoi, Annu Kapoor, Shiv Panditt, Aahana Kumar, Vipin Sharma, and Nawab Shah. After having a virtual press conference at the end of June, the film was finally released on August 14th, 2020. 

Vidyut played the titular role of the husband who went on a mission to rescue his wife. Ever since the movie was released, fans on Twitter have been sharing raving reviews about the movie and the actor affirming they enjoyed his performance. Fans wrote about the actor’s performance stating it was a great experience to see him act and that the story was truly impressive. 

Check out the tweets shared by fans: 

