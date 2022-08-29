Khufiya First Look Out: Tabu, Ali Fazal and co leave viewers on edge in a peek of Vishal Bharadwaj’s thriller

Vishal Bharadwaj’s Khufiya looks like all things suspenseful and intriguing. Ever since the film was announced last year, fans have been excited to know more about Bharadwaj’s new movie. A few hours back today, the ace filmmaker took to his social media space and shared the first look of his upcoming spy thriller. Khufiya stars an interesting ensemble cast featuring Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Ashish Vidyarthi in pivotal roles. Have you watched the first look of the movie yet?

Vishal Bharadwaj’s Khufiya’s first look out

In the video shared by Vishal on his Instagram spaces, one can get a short glimpse of all the characters in the film. While Tabu looks tensed, Ali Fazal’s character is seen letting out a laugh. Ashish Vidyarthi and Wamiqa Gabbi leave the audience curious as well. The edgy background music adds to the intriguing feels. For the unversed, Khufiya is a story about Krishna Mehra, a RAW operative who is assigned to track down the mole selling India’s defence secrets and it is based on an espionage novel Escape To Nowhere by Amar Bhushan.

Click HERE to watch the first look.

Vishal Bhardwaj and Tabu’s magical collaboration has given us many hit films like Haider and Maqbool. Last year, the actress took to her official Twitter handle and announced the film. She wrote, “Expect nothing but sheer thrill. Excited to announce my re-uniting with @vishalrbhardwaj for #Khufiya. Coming very soon on @netflix_in! @alifazal9.” Bhardwaj also shared the same poster on his handle and wrote, “Justice gets personal. I’m extremely thrilled to share Khufiya with you, a spy thriller inspired by true events. Coming soon, only on Netflix.”

ALSO READ: Tabu opens up about her upcoming movie Khufiya: It's not your regular spy film