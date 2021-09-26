Khufiya Teaser Out: Vishal Bhardwaj's spy thriller starring Tabu & Ali Fazal is intriguing

On September 25, the streaming platform Netflix unveiled exclusive footage from its upcoming projects. The event 'TUDUM' is inspired by the sound that fans hear the moment they log in to Netflix. During it, Netflix released the teaser of Vishal Bhardwaj’s directorial ‘Khufiya’. Inspired by true events, the film is based on the popular espionage novel ‘Escape to Nowhere’ by Amar Bhushan. The snippet released by the streaming platform promises an intriguing spy thriller.

The host of the event Radhika Apte, calling Vishal Bhardwaj a ‘magician storyteller’ said the filmmaker turns any story into gold through his camera. "The cherry on the top is that he is composing the music too. How can someone be so talented? This is a mystery just like the film," Apte said, before sharing a glimpse of "Khufiya". To note, apart from and Ali Fazal, Bhardwaj’s spy thriller also features Wamiqa Gabbi and Ashish Vidyarthi in pivotal roles. Khufiya is a story about Krishna Mehra, a RAW operative who is assigned to track down the mole selling India’s defence secrets and it is based on an espionage novel Escape To Nowhere by Amar Bhushan.

Watch here:

Vishal Bhardwaj and Tabu magical collaboration has given us many hit films like Haider and Maqbool. Last week, the actress took to her official Twitter handle and announced the film. She wrote, “Expect nothing but sheer thrill. Excited to announce my re-uniting with @vishalrbhardwaj for #Khufiya. Coming very soon on @netflix_in! @alifazal9.” Bhardwaj also shared the same poster on his handle and wrote, “Justice gets personal. I’m extremely thrilled to share Khufiya with you, a spy thriller inspired by true events. Coming soon, only on Netflix.”