Khufiya star Tabu reveals barrier to women in comedy roles

Bollywood actress Tabu, who is set to appear in Vishal Bhardwaj's movie Khufiya with Wamiqa Gabbi and Ali Fazal, discussed her relatively limited participation in comedy films. She highlighted that there are fewer comedy films compared to other genres. Tabu also observed that historically, there has been a shortage of individuals who could imagine women in comedic roles.

Tabu opens up on being part of comparatively less comedy films

During a recent interview with Galatta Plus, Tabu was asked about taking on more roles similar to her character in the film Jawani Jaaneman, where she delighted the audience by playing a “hippie mom”. The actor responded, “To begin with, I don’t think we have so many films in that genre being made every day. So the ratio of a comic film, as compared to other kinds of genres, is far less. Any actor is always going to be doing fewer comic roles and comedy films as opposed to the other, right? Because the space is too limited. So, I don’t know if so many characters like these are written for women. But these characters are not to be seen generally in cinema, like in life.”

Tabu further added, “I don’t know if we associate women with comedy or fun or that so much now. Because there are a lot of women out there who are also making you laugh, but I don’t think it was really that till recently. There were not a lot of women who could make you laugh, and there were not a lot of people who could think about women in that spirit.” Reacting to the same, Vishal Bhardwaj said, “Tabu is very funny; people don’t know, right? And she’s the most funny when she’s angry.”

Vishal Bhardwaj on his next with Tabu

During an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, when Vishal Bhardwaj was asked about Tabu’s statement that he thinks of her when writing scripts, he confirmed it and said, “Yeah of course, jaise main aapko batau ke Maine abhi ek novel padha, to wo novel mujhe padhte hue, bada khoobsoorat novel hai Ret Samadhi. (I recently read this beautiful novel called Ret Samadhi). To wo padhte hue mujhe laga ki (and while reading it I realized) the only person who can play this part is Tabu.” To which, Tabu chimed in saying, “ye sach hai (this is true).”

Khufiya is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on October 5. The movie features Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Azmeri Haque Badhon in prominent roles.

