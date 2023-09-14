Khufiya: Tabu builds curiosity as she announces release date of film starring Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi-WATCH

Reuniting the iconic duo of Vishal Bhardwaj and Tabu, Khufiya is among the most anticipated films. This extraordinary spy-thriller, which also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Ali Fazal, is inspired by real life events and is based on a book, Escape to Nowhere, written by the former Chief of the Counter Espionage Unit of R&AW, Amar Bhushan. The film takes viewers on a gripping journey into the mysterious world of love, betrayal and all things Khufiya. Yesterday, the makers shared an exciting teaser of Khufiya, in which Tabu, Ali and Wamiqa seemed confused with the script and dialogues secrecy by Vishal Bhardwaj. Now, the makers have finally announced the release date of Khufiya along with an intriguing teaser!

Tabu announces release date of Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya with an intriguing teaser

Khufiya, the spy thriller directed by Vishal Bhardwaj is set to release on 5th October exclusively on Netflix. Featuring a stellar and versatile cast including Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ashish Vidyarthi and Azmeri Haque Badhon, Khufiya follows an R&AW operative, Krishna Mehra, who is assigned a crucial mission that leaves her juggling between her dual identity as a spy and a lover. Announcing the same, Tabu shared a riveting teaser in which she is seen asking her colleague to zoom in on the screen, as she wants to read what is written on the paper. The teaser then shows the text ‘Top Secret. Khufiya. 5th Octobber 2023,” written on it.

“Kuch raaz, raaz hi rahe to behtar hai. But not this one ,” read the caption of the post. Check it out below!

Tabu was last seen in Bholaa, co-starring Ajay Devgn, and Kuttey, along with Arjun Kapoor. Apart from Khufiya, she will also be seen in Rhea Kapoor’s The Crew, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon.

