Khufiya Teaser Out: Vishal Bhardwaj and Tabu are all set to surprise fans with the spy thriller

Ever since Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya was announced fans have been eagerly waiting for the trailer. The film starring Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ashish Vidyarthi in pivotal roles has grabbed all the eyeballs for its interesting ensemble cast. Today as Netflix holds one of the biggest fan event, it has announced a list of upcoming movies and web shows and left all the fans jumping with joy. Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya is one of the films announced at the event named, Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event.

The story of Khufiya takes you on a journey of a R&AW operative-Krishna Mehra, who is assigned a crucial mission which leaves her juggling between her dual identity as a spy and a lover. The creators of Khufiya said, "Khufiya is a spy thriller about the internal ongoings at the Research and Analysis wing and a story about one agent getting to the bottom of things while navigating her personal and professional identity. We cannot wait for fans to see Tabu in action alongside Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ashish Vidyarthi.” The trailer gives you a glimpse of the gorgeous Tabu and it will leave you intrigued and curious to solve the mystery.