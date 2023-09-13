Khufiya Teaser: Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi seem confused with script, dialogues secrecy by Vishal Bhardwaj

Khufiya starring Tabu, Ali Fazal, and Wamiqa Gabbi directed by Vishal Bhardwaj is coming soon on Netflix. On September 13, the makers of the film released a very interesting teaser that will surely leave you wondering what is happening with the cast. Fans took to the comment section and reacted to the teaser positively while waiting for the film to release.

Khufiya teaser is OUT

On September 13, the makers of Khufiya shared a thought-provoking teaser of Vishal Bhardwaj's Khufiya. The teaser opens with a text "Khufiya Shoot 12 hours to go..." Then we see a confused Tabu saying "Yeh kya matlab hai, script khufiya hai, dialogues khufiya hai."

Another scene features Ali Fazal asking Vishal Sir, "Visha Sir yeh kya hai? Mai apki script kyun leak karunga?" Wamiqa Gabbi, in the next scene is almost about to share that she is going to be a part of Vishal's project but gets a text from Bhardwaj saying "Keep it Khufiya."

The cast, in a confused state, is seen asking Bhardwaj about the details of the project such as the location of the shoot, fees, etc.

Sharing the teaser, they captioned it, "Film itni Khufiya rakho ki actors bhi pooche “Film kya hai?!” This #Khufiya mission is coming soon, only on Netflix! #KhufiyaOnNetflix @vishalrbhardwaj @alifazal9 @tabutiful @wamiqagabbi #AmarBhusha."

Earlier in 2021, Pinkvilla was the first to report that Vishal Bhardwaj has signed Ali Fazal to play the lead in his next. Soon after, the National Award-winning filmmaker officially announced his upcoming directorial titled Khufiya on social media. Apart from Ali, the film also features Tabu, Ashish Vidyarthi and Wamiqa Gabbi.

Taking to his Instagram Bhardwaj wrote on his Instagram in 2021, “Justice gets personal. I’m extremely thrilled to share Khufiya with you, a spy thriller inspired by true events. Coming soon, only on Netflix."

A source close to the development said in 2021, "Ali started filming for his portion last week, while Wamiqa joined the team on Friday and Tabu joined them today. They will be filming in Delhi till the end of October and then will resume again for the second schedule in early 2022. Some of the portions of this movie will also be shot in Himachal Pradesh, among a few other locations."

