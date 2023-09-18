Khufiya trailer OUT: Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi's intriguing story offers glimpse into ‘world of spies'

Tabu is one of the most versatile and talented actresses in the Indian film industry. She is known for her ability to portray a wide range of characters with conviction and depth. Her upcoming film, Khufiya, is slated to release soon, and fans are eagerly anticipating its release. The teaser of Khufiya was released on September 13 and received a positive response from fans. The trailer was released on September 18 and gives the audience a better glimpse of the film.

Tabu’s Khufiya’s trailer is out now

Khufiya, a spy thriller directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, has raised the anticipation of fans with its intriguing trailer. The film stars Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Ashish Vidyarthi in key roles. The trailer is fast-paced and action-packed, and it hints at a thrilling and suspenseful film. It is set in 2004 and is based on the novel Escape to Nowhere by Amar Bhushan. The film revolves around a mole in the RAW headquarters in New Delhi. The trailer showcases the commendable acting of the cast and the impressive cinematography. It has left fans eagerly awaiting the film's release on October 5th. Check out the trailer here!

Check out what Vishal Bhardwaj and Tabu have to say about their upcoming venture

Stating that he is excited to explore the “world of espionage”, director Vishal Bhardwaj said, “This film gave me a chance to reunite with Tabu, and work for the very first time with two very talented actors- Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi. It also marks my first creative collaboration with Netflix which has been both exciting and rewarding.” Meanwhile, actress Tabu said that she is “happy” to work with Vishal. “Vishal's unique vision and storytelling have always intrigued me, and Khufiya is no exception. Super excited for Netflix audiences to watch Khufiya on 5th October,’’ shared an ecstatic Tabu.

Fans can’t keep calm as they long to see how ‘khufiya (mysterious)’, Khufiya is

With the launch of the trailer of Tabu starrer Khufiya on Monday, we wonder if fans will be able to wait till the 5th of October as their excitement level has already become quite evident. Sharing reaction to the trailer, a fan said, “Wooh amazing” and another fan mentioned, “Seems wow”. Meanwhile, many fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emoticons.

