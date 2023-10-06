Khufiya Twitter Review: Netizens hail Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi in Vishal Bhardwaj's ‘solid espionage drama’

Khufiya, the highly anticipated spy thriller directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, made its digital release yesterday. The film, based on Amar Bhushan's novel Escape to Nowhere, features a stellar cast including Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ashish Vidyarthi, and others. The trailer had generated significant excitement among viewers, and now that the movie is out, people have been sharing their thoughts and opinions on social media.

Netizens review Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya starring Tabu

Khufiya, featuring Tabu in the lead role, has garnered positive reviews from the audience since its premiere, with special mentions for the actress. The film delves into the intriguing premise of tracking down a mole in the Research & Analysis Wing. Netizens have praised the performances of the cast, including Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Ashish Vidyarthi. Vishal Bhardwaj's filmmaking and the engaging twists and turns of the plot have also been lauded. Netizens took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared their reviews of the movie.

One fan said, “#Khufiya shows the unglamorous and maybe real side of Espionage and spies. Which is exactly opposite of what we are used to see. The harsh reality, the sadness the struggle is very well shown. But the performances by @GabbiWamiqa wow and #Tabu is incredible. @VishalBhardwaj.”

Another person wrote, “#Khufiya is a solid espionage drama told by an accomplished filmmaker. @VishalBhardwaj manages to portray the lives of spies in a more grounded manner than a fantastical thriller. Felt like an homage to The Lives Of Others and The Spy. Terrific performances by a stellar cast.”

A tweet read, “We watched #Khufiya last night. It was an enjoyable watch with some cool twists. Tabu and Wamika are a treat to watch.”

A user expressed, “Brilliant Collaboration #Khufiya team the climax take’s the story to all together a different level, @alifazal9 & #Tabu last hug scene was most difficult to (write), act & direct, but was executed with (100) % perfection by every one.”

A fan claimed, “#Khufiya is a masterclass in acting, screenplay writing and original score combined. Wow wow wow @VishalBhardwaj @alifazal9 @GabbiWamiqa and of course the T A B U."

Another tweet read, “Will watch #Khufiya once again…just for Tabu’s eyes. She is so fluent in her silences. In a league of her own.”

The film is currently available to stream on Netflix.

