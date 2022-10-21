Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday's Dream Girl 2 release date preponed

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday starrer Dream Girl’s release date has been preponed now. It has been shifted from June 29 to June 23 as it was clashing with Kartik Aaryan and Kirar Advani’s Satya Prem Ki Katha. Both film actors are busy shooting the films. Well, the reason behind the change of release date is that producer Sajid Nadiadwala has requested Ektaa R Kapoor to not release Dream Girl 2 on the same day. And she accepted his request.

Date change:

One of the sources shares, “When Sajid called Ektaa and requested her to move the release date of Dream Girl 2, she graciously agreed to prepone the date of Dream Girl 2 from 29th June to 23rd June 2023. Very rarely do we see producers making way for each other but Ektaa R Kapoor who is known for her rock-solid friendships came forward in support of her old friend and producer Sajid Nadiadwala.”