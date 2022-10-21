Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday's Dream Girl 2 release date preponed
Dream Girl 2 release date was clashing with Kartik Aaryan and Kirar Advani’s Satya Prem Ki Katha.
Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday starrer Dream Girl’s release date has been preponed now. It has been shifted from June 29 to June 23 as it was clashing with Kartik Aaryan and Kirar Advani’s Satya Prem Ki Katha. Both film actors are busy shooting the films. Well, the reason behind the change of release date is that producer Sajid Nadiadwala has requested Ektaa R Kapoor to not release Dream Girl 2 on the same day. And she accepted his request.
Date change:
One of the sources shares, “When Sajid called Ektaa and requested her to move the release date of Dream Girl 2, she graciously agreed to prepone the date of Dream Girl 2 from 29th June to 23rd June 2023. Very rarely do we see producers making way for each other but Ektaa R Kapoor who is known for her rock-solid friendships came forward in support of her old friend and producer Sajid Nadiadwala.”
Both Ayushmann and Ananya have been busy shooting for the film in Mumbai. The movie is slated to now release on 23rd June 2023
Dream Girl 2:
It is one of the much-awaited films. Ayushmannn and Ananya have been paired up for the first time and the duo are currently busy shooting for it in Mumbai. Makers promise Dream Girl 2 to be a laugh-riot with good dose of comedy. Sharing the teaser, Ayushmann had written, “apki Dream Girl phir se aa rahi hai, miliye Pooja se 29th June 2023 ki Eid par.”
Satya Prem Ki Katha:
The film is a musical love story that reunites Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani for the second time after their latest venture in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Satya Prem Ki Katha also marks a massive collaboration between Sajid Nadiadwala’s NGE and Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora’s Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films.
ALSO READ: Kiara Advani on featuring with Kartik Aaryan in SatyaPrem Ki Katha: Excited to be working with him once again