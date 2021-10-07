Khushi Kapoor adds a touch of street style to her chic pink dress; We are taking notes

Although has not stepped into Bollywood yet, she sure knows how to steal the limelight with her social media presence. Be it candid photos or quirky fashion statements, the daughter of Boney Kapoor and late actor , often dishes out major fashion goals for fans. This time, she ended up adding a street style tadka to her stylish dress thereby leaving the fashion police stunned.

In the photo, Khushi Kapoor can be seen donning a patterned pink strappy dress featuring a side slit. With a cut-out detailing around her neck, Khushi opted for the minimal approach to round off her look. With a simple necklace, the star-kid kept her wavy hair open to caress her cheeks. However, what stole the show was her mini fanny pack. She wrapped the tiny pack around her waist, to add a hint of street style to her elegant look. Minimalist makeup and nude lips completes her entire look:

Check it out here:

The picture also featured her BFF Muskan Chanana. Going by the photo, it seems that the two share an amicable bond with each other. Hence, on the special occasion of Muskan’s birthday, Khushi made a special tribute for her BFF along with a sweet caption. While the candid photo sees the two having a gala time together, Khushi hailed Muskan as her ‘whole heart’ along with special emoticons.

Speaking of her professional career, Khushi Kapoor aspires to be an actor just like her elder sister Janhvi and late mother Sridevi. The details of her Bollywood debut remains unclear. However, father Boney Kapoor in a previous interview has said that he won’t launch his daughter into the showbiz world. Instead, he reportedly will prefer someone else to give her a break in the industry.

