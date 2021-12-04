Khushi Kapoor adds a touch of street style to her warm sweater, kicks off weekend on a delicious note

Although Khushi Kapoor has not stepped into Bollywood yet, she sure knows how to steal the limelight with her social media presence. Be it candid photos or quirky fashion statements, the daughter of Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi, often dishes out major fashion goals for fans. This time, she ended up adding a street tadka to her stylish sweater thereby leaving the fashion police stunned.

In the photo, Khushi Kapoor can be seen donning a black crop sweater. With a cut-out detailing around her waist, Khushi opted for the minimal approach to round off her look. With simple hoop earrings, the star-kid left her sleek hair open to caress her cheeks. However, what stole the show was her one-sided off-shoulder styling which only added to the chicness of her look. Meanwhile, her statement bag broke the monotony of her attire by adding a pop of colours.

Take a look:

Khushi Kapoor wasn’t alone in the post but she was also accompanied by her BFF Muskan Chanana. It seems that Khushi loves to watch cartoons and also made quite the reference of her favourite characters in the caption. While sharing the picture, the star-kid wrote, “tweedledum and tweedledee.”

Speaking of her professional career, Khushi Kapoor aspires to be an actor just like her elder sister Janhvi and late mother Sridevi. The details of her Bollywood debut remains unclear. However, father Boney Kapoor in a previous interview has said that he won’t launch his daughter into the showbiz world. Instead, he reportedly will prefer someone else to give her a break in the industry.

