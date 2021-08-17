Khushi Kapoor admires her look in 'mandatory bathroom selfies'; Janhvi Kapoor asks 'Can I bite your arm?'

It was a fun-filled weekend as well as a Monday night for the Kapoor family as Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani tied the knot. Last night, at Anil Kapoor's house, a party was held and everyone including Janhvi Kapoor, , Shanaya Kapoor and others were in attendance. Now, Khushi has shared photos from inside the party as she dolled up in a chic look. However, they were 'bathroom selfies' and her sister Janhvi had a hilarious reaction to Khushi's photos.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Khushi shared the selfies that she clicked in her look for Rhea and Karan's party. In the photos, Khushi can be seen admiring her chic look in a white dress. Her hair and makeup was kept minimal to go with her classy look. Sharing the photos, Khushi wrote, "Mandatory bathroom selfies." Seeing her sister's flawless look in mirror selfies in the bathroom, Janhvi wanted to bite her arm. She wrote, "Can I bite your arm yay." On the other hand, Shanaya commented thrice and wanted to know where she was in the picture.

Take a look:

Janhvi also shared more photos from her glamourous look for Rhea and Karan's wedding after party on social media. In the photos, Janhvi struck several poses and looked absolutely gorgeous as she added bling and shine to her look with her strapless top and white pants.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, last night, at the party, Farah Khan, , Anshula Kapoor, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, Masaba Gupta, Kunal Rawal, Arpita Mehta and others were in attendance. The fun inside photos showcase how chill Karan and Rhea were about their 'no fuss' wedding and after party. Farah Khan also shared a video of Rhea and Anil's father-daughter dance and it is being loved by all.

