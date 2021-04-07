Khushi Kapoor adorably cradles a furry friend in her arms and it is the cutest thing you'll see today; PHOTO

Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor is currently in the US and is spending time there. Amid this, she has shared a cute snap of herself with a pet pooch and left fans gushing over it.

Since Janhvi Kapoor's sister, has made her Instagram debut, her fan following on social media has grown manifold. Amid this, Khushi also has been making it point to share glimpses from her life. Be it moments with her sister Janhvi or her own US trip shenanigans, Khushi has been leaving the internet in awe of her style and looks in photos that she has shared so fan on Instagram. Recently, Khushi also gave fans a sneak peek into her love for furry animals via post.

Taking to her Instagram story, Khushi shared a cute photo in which she was seen cradling a little pet pooch in her arms. In the photo, late and Boney Kapoor's daughter is seen sitting on the floor and holding the cute pup close to her in her arms. She is also seen sporting a stylish look for the day. In the photo, she is seen slaying in blue distressed jeans, a black jacket and a leopard print mask. The star kid managed to leave fans intrigued by the cute photo.

Recently, Khushi had even shared a cute photo with her friend, Aakash Mehta on social media and her best friend, also commented on it. Janhvi also had gone to the US to spend time with Khushi. However, the Roohi star returned to Mumbai last week. The Kapoor siblings took over New York and LA and shared several photos on social media. Reportedly, Janhvi had gone to help her sister Khushi in picking an acting course for herself at a university in LA. Khushi reportedly is gearing up for her Bollywood debut in 2022.

Take a look:

Credits :Khushi Kapoor Instagram

