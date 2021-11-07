Khushi Kapoor adorably making a wish before cutting her birthday cake will melt your heart; VIDEO

The Kapoor sisters, Janhvi and Khushi created quite a stir on social media with the pictures from Khushi’s 21st birthday celebration. It was a fun night as they hosted a party for their friends. Be it Khushi Kapoor’s style or Janhvi Kapoor’s dress, everything stole the limelight and now it looks like the birthday celebration continues to go on. A video of the birthday girl cutting her birthday cake in what appears to be a restaurant is going viral and e bet the video will steal your heart.

In the video, we can see Khushi Kapoor sitting in front of her birthday cake wearing a gorgeous black outfit. We can hear the birthday song in the background and Khushi closing her eyes and sitting in front of the cake. After making a wish for a few seconds she then blew the candle on the cake with an adorable smile on her face. This video is going viral on the internet.

Take a look:

On Saturday, Janhvi had shared several glimpses from Khushi Kapoor’s party on social media and left netizens in awe of the fun shenanigans. Khushi, who turned 21, could be seen enjoying her rooftop birthday bash with Janhvi and other close friends. Sharing the photos, Janhvi didn't just give us a sneak peek of the celebration but also revealed Khushi's nickname.

Taking to her Instagram handle, at first, Janhvi dropped photos of herself in which she was seen clad in a strappy hot pink bodycon dress with matching heels. She channelled her inner barbie for Khushi's birthday bash. Sharing these photos, Janhvi wrote, "Barbie Baby" in the caption. On the other hand, in other photos, Khushi could be seen clad in a baby pink corset dress. As Khushi and Janhvi posed with friends like Orhan, Akshat Rajan and others at the rooftop party, fans got a glimpse of how fun the bash may just have been. Sharing the photos, Janhvi wrote, "HBC my ladoo baby."

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor takes us inside 'ladoo baby' Khushi Kapoor's 21st rooftop birthday bash & it screams fun; PHOTOS​