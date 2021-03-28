From Khushi Kapoor to Ahan Shetty, Here are 5 siblings of star kids who are prepping for their film debut

Bollywood saw the debut of several well-known star kids and now their siblings are gearing up to join the limelight as well. Here are 5 siblings of star kids who will make their acting debut soon.

In recent years, Bollywood saw the debut of several well-known star kids. Several newbies have garnered a fan base by showcasing their acting skills. To name a few, Ananya Panday, Jahnvi Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan left audiences in awe of their extraordinary presence in movies. Making their remarkable debut, the star kids proved their talents in the field. B-town’s starlets have gained a huge fan-following on their social media and have received love from all around the country. Although the star kids have entered the limelight of Bollywood, their siblings are yet to appear on the big screen.

Here is a list of 5 siblings of star kids who would be debuting on the big screen soon:

Only a few days ago, Etimes reported Jahnvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor had completed a year of acting study at an institute in New York. It was speculated that Janhvi joined Khushi in LA to help her explore acting options after completing her shoot for Good Luck Jerry.

Ahan Shetty

Athiya Shetty’s brother Ahan Shetty is also gearing up to make his Bollywood debut. Earlier this month, had shared the first poster of Tadap on social media, congratulating the star kid for his first film, which will be releasing on 24th September this year.

Shanaya Kapoor

Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor had worked as an Assistant Director in her cousin Jahnvi’s Netflix film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and according to several reports, will soon grab eyeballs with a film debut soon.

Sara Ali Khan’s brother Ibrahim Ali khan isn’t very active on his social media but is keen on entering the Bollywood film industry. According to his father , the young star kid is very interested in pursuing a career in acting.

Ahaan Panday

Ananya Panday’s cousin Ahaan Panday has previously worked Rani Mukherji’s Mardaani 2 as an Assistant Director. The star kid wanted to learn the basics of filmmaking and is now gearing up to make his acting debut.

Credits :PinkvillaETimes

