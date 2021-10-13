Khushi Kapoor is all love for lazy pooch ‘Panda’ who throws tantrum while waking up

Although Khushi Kapoor has not stepped into Bollywood yet, she sure knows how to steal the limelight with her social media presence. Be it candid photos or quirky fashion statements, the daughter of Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi, often dishes out major fashion goals for fans. However, this time it was her love affair with her lazy pooch Panda that caught our attention.

Khushi is a proud sister to a fur ball and often takes to Instgaram to shower love on him. On Tuesday, October 12, the star-kid shared a slew of stunning pictures of her pet who seemingly did not want to be woken up. In one photo, the pooch appears to be sleeping adorably in a cosy bed alongside a soft toy. In another photo, he shares an infectious smile as Khushi caresses him. While sharing the picture, the star-kid said, “Panda clearly did not want to be woken up today.”

Take a look:

As soon as the photo surfaced online, her animal-loving nature was appreciated by many. Moreover, the pooch also ended up garnering heaps of praise from Khushi’s Instagram family. While Shradhha Kapoor’s brother Siddhanth commented “proper munchkin”. On the other hand, uncle Sanjay Kapoor said, “looks very innocent in pictures.” Heart and smiley emoticons also flooded the comment section of the post.

Speaking of her professional career, Khushi Kapoor aspires to be an actor just like her elder sister Janhvi and late mother Sridevi. The details of her Bollywood debut remains unclear. However, father Boney Kapoor in a previous interview has said that he won’t launch his daughter into the showbiz world. Instead, he reportedly will prefer someone else to give her a break in the industry.

