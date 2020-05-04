Khushi Kapoor is already prepping her post lockdown looks and THIS video is proof; WATCH

Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor is a star in the making and her videos that surface the internet are proof. A recent one features Khushi trying on different looks and it surely will give you relatable vibes. Check it out.

Amid Coronavirus lockdown, Bollywood stars have been staying at home. Among them, Janhvi Kapoor and her sister are spending time at home and making the most of it by indulging in different activities. Janhvi’s sister Khushi is extremely active on social media and is also turning out to be a star on video app TikTok. Amid the lockdown, Khushi has been sharing fun videos on social media that have been going viral among the fan clubs. One of the videos features how she is prepping to head out post lockdown.

A video featuring Khushi trying out a different look surfaced on Instagram and it is proof that Janhvi’s sister is all set to head out as soon as the lockdown ends. While the government of India just extended the lockdown for 2 more weeks, Khushi seems to be prepping to go out with her friends and in the process of that, she tried on different looks. In the video, we get to see Khushi dressed up in her night suit and in a flash, she changes into a chic outfit with her hair and makeup on point.

Also Read|Janhvi Kapoor on Gunjan Saxena, Dostana 2 and other films being pushed: Can't worry about these things

Clad in a pink polo neck tee with a matching skirt, Janhvi’s sister, Khushi, surely looked all set to head out in town as soon as the lockdown ended. While her previous video featured Janhvi as well and it ended up revealing a whole lot of fun details about the Kapoor sisters, this new one only features Khushi and is going viral on the internet. Khushi returned to India when Coronavirus broke out in the US and colleges were shut down. Since then, Khushi has been spending time at home with Janhvi and often, the Dhadak star shares photos and snippets of what they are up to at home. Those glimpses end up becoming a treat for Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor’s fans.

Check out Khushi Kapoor’s latest video:

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×