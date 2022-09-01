Khushi Kapoor and Nysa Devgn get clicked as they party together in Mumbai; PICS

Khushi Kapoor is one of the most popular star kids in the tinsel town of Bollywood. The legendary actor Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi is gearing up to make her debut in showbiz very soon with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. However, the young lady has been a part of the limelight even before her first film hits theatres. Khushi is often photographed by the shutterbugs in the city. Moreover, she is also quite popular on social media, where she likes to keep an active presence. Speaking of which, a few hours back, Khushi was spotted in the city along with friends Nysa Devgn and Orhan.

Khushi Kapoor was spotted with Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgn and her friend Orhan at a bar in Khar, Mumbai. Khushi looked absolutely stunning in her stunning black bodycon dress. She got down from her car and headed in. Nysa Devgn looked breath-taking in her gorgeous red dress and a printed jacket. She too got down from her car and quickly headed in. The shutterbugs were able to catch hold of a few pictures, while they made their way in. The friend Orhan was in a chirpy mood. He smiled into the camera and acknowledged the paparazzi. This is probably the first time that Khushi and Nysa got spotted together and we suspect that they are the new BFFs in town.

Have a look at Khushi Kapoor and Nysa Devgn getting spotted along with Orhan in the city:

Meanwhile, talking about Khushi Kapoor's debut, The Archies, she will be co-starring with Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda, who will be debuting alongside her. The trio will share screen space with Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, Dot, and Mihir Ahuja. The film is an adaptation of the popular international comics Archies. It is directed by Zoya Akhtar, who has some iconic films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Luck By Chance, Dil Dhadakne Do and Gully Boy under her belt. Nysa Devgn is still contemplating her decision to get into movies. She studied in Singapore and is now back in the city.

