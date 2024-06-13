Khushi Kapoor and rumored beau Vedang Raina share 5 first-date red flags to watch out for

After The Archies was released, there have been rumors about Khushi Kapor dating her co-star Vedang Raina. And after several pictures and videos of the two from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash have gone viral, fans believe that it is much more than friendship between them. Now, the duo delved into the intricacies of first dates, revealing valuable insights and red flags to watch out for in modern dating.

In an interview with Vogue, Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina discuss five things to avoid on a first date. The Archies actress stressed addressing rude behavior, like disrespect towards servers, through open communication. Vedang favored a subtler approach. They also shared ideal first-date scenarios. Kapoor preferred interactive activities, and Raina favored classic dinners. Both emphasized emotional maturity and setting realistic expectations in relationships.

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina's 5 first-date don'ts

1. Navigating phone etiquette

When asked how they would react if their date was constantly on their phone, Vedang Raina explained that family messages were an exception, as he could relate to parents frequently checking in on their child's whereabouts. Khushi Kapoor, however, mentioned she would communicate her feelings about the situation, aiming to make the other person aware that their behavior was becoming bothersome.

2. Lack of engagement in conversation

Vedang Raina suggested that if a date isn’t asking enough questions, they might simply be shy and find it difficult to open up. He suggests that the best approach to help them open up is by asking questions about them, which could prompt them to reciprocate the effort.

3. Disrespect towards servers

When discussing a date being rude to servers, Vedang mentioned he could understand frequent check-ins from family but emphasized the importance of not being disrespectful to others. He stated that being rude to a server on a first date reflects poorly on a person's character. Khushi added that it's crucial to address such behavior and make the person aware that it's unacceptable to treat anyone disrespectfully. She mentioned that while she wouldn't leave immediately, it would likely impact the possibility of a second date.

4. Taking charge of food and drink orders

Regarding the situation where the date orders food and drinks, Raina admitted he would feel relieved not having to make the decision himself, given his indecisiveness. Kapoor, on the other hand, mentioned that she typically plans her meals in advance by reviewing menus beforehand. However, she added, "But I don’t think it’s a bad thing for your date to order for you if they know what you want. It can be sweet sometimes if they remember that you like something and want to order it for you."

5. Constantly bringing up past relationships

Regarding the scenario where the date frequently mentions their ex, Raina stated that it's a red flag if it occurs regularly because it suggests their ex is still on their mind, indicating they are not over them. Kapoor mentioned that while transparency about past experiences is good, constantly bringing up random stories about an ex may indicate unresolved feelings.

Rumors about Khushi and Vedang dating surfaced during the filming of Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, where they both made their acting debut. Since then, their alleged relationship has been widely discussed online.

