Khushi Kapoor basks in the glow of the 'golden hour' as she drops stunning new PHOTOS; Shanaya Kapoor reacts

Janhvi Kapoor's sister, Khushi Kapoor has once again left the internet awestruck by her latest photos. The gorgeous star kid shared some sunkissed pictures and evoked a sweet reaction from cousin Shanaya Kapoor.

Over the past few days, has been lighting up the internet with her gorgeous photos. From posing with her best friend to indulging in hilarious banter with her friends like Aaliyah Kashyap and , Janhvi Kapoor's sister is really acing the social media game. Keeping up with the same, today, Khushi dropped some more stunning photos of herself while clicking them herself and well, her friends and cousin Shanaya Kapoor seem to be loving it.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Khushi shared gorgeous photos of herself clad in a chic look. In the photos, Khushi could be seen sitting on a chair facing the sun. With the rays of the sun falling perfectly on her face, the star kid managed to strike poses and looked every bit stunning. She is seen clad in a white crop top with a matching sweater and blue jeans. She left her hair open and opted for natural tones of makeup. As she posed, Khushi managed to leave everyone impressed by her style.

Sharing the photos, Khushi wrote, "Golden hour." Many of her friends could not stop gushing over her photos. Her cousin, Shanaya Kapoor also dropped a sweet comment on Khushi's photos. She called her, 'Beauty.'

Take a look at Khushi Kapoor's photos:

Recently, Khushi made her private Instagram account public and since then, she has been giving fans an insight into her life via the same. Khushi left for New Delhi a few days back with dad Boney Kapoor where the latter is shooting for Luv Ranjan's film with and .

Credits :Khushi Kapoor Instagram

