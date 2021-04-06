Khushi Kapoor beams with joy as she holds onto a friend while enjoying Italian meal in NYC; Navya Nanda reacts

Janhvi Kapoor recently returned from the US after spending time with Khushi Kapoor. Post her sister's return, Khushi shared a glimpse of what she's up to with a friend and left all including Navya Naveli Nanda intrigued.

Over the past few days, and Janhvi Kapoor had been treating fans with stunning glimpses of their time together in the US. However, recently, Janhvi returned to India after spending time with Khushi in the US. Now, as Janhvi has returned, Khushi has been spending time with her friends in New York City and recently, she dropped a glimpse of her fun sans her sister Janhvi Kapoor. Khushi, who has been dropping glimpses from her life on her Instagram handle over the past few months, shared a cute photo with her friend.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Khushi shared a photo with her friend, Aakash Mehta as they both dined out together in the Big Apple. In the photo, Khushi can be seen buzzing with excitement to be spending time and relishing an Italian meal with her friend Aakash. She is seen clad in a black hoodie with her hair left open. She is seen holding onto her friend Aakash and smiling away while they posed for a picture-perfect photo while enjoying Spaghetti, Pasta and Pizza.

Sharing the photo, Khushi only put a Spaghetti emoticon in the caption. Her best friend, Navya Nanda Naveli dropped a question in the comments and asked where Khushi was. The latter replied and told her that she would be messaging her directly.

Meanwhile, Janhvi was in the US to reportedly help her sister Khushi Kapoor pick out a course in acting at a university. Reportedly, Khushi Kapoor also is gearing up for her on screen debut and hence, needed to pursue a course in acting for it. After having spent time together, Janhvi returned this week from the US.

Credits :Khushi Kapoor Instagram

