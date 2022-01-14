Khushi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor watch horror movies at home and it will make you feel relatable; PIC

Raise your hands if you're scared of horror movies but absolutely cannot resist watching them. Horror movies are addictive and scary, and finding a movie that combines the two in perfect quantities is hard. However, when you do find that one movie, grab your loved one and watch it! It seems Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi Kapoor agree with this method, as a while back Boney uploaded a cute picture of him and his daughter watching a horror movie and we are sure that you will relate to it!

In the story that the ‘No Entry’ producer put up on his Instagram stories, the father-daughter duo looked absolutely adorable and scared! It was a black and white pic, and Khushi and Boney clutched onto each other as they were fully immersed in the scary movie sitting on their comfy couch. Along with the pic, Boney Kapoor wrote, ‘Watching a horror movie at home.’ Well, we relate with you, Boney! We love a horror movie’s plot and hate its jump scares as much as you.

In other news, Khushi Kapoor had tested positive for COVID-19 a while back and announced it on her social media. Other members of the Kapoor family, Arjun and Anshula Kapoor had also tested positive before her and Janhvi and Boney stayed isolated from her. Coming to the work front, Boney Kapoor is busy with the upcoming movie ‘Mili’ in which his elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor will be the protagonist. Moreover, rumour has it that Khushi Kapoor will make her Bollywood debut as an ensemble cast member of Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies along with other starkids such as Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda.

