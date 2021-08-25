Khushi Kapoor cuddles 'Panda Kapoor' in her lap; Navya Naveli Nanda, Ananya Panday, Shanaya love it

Janhvi Kapoor's sister often loves to spend time with her pet and shares photos with it on social media. Recently, it seems Khushi wanted to officially introduce her pet friend to the world and hence, she shared an adorable moment with her pet on social media. Taking to her Instagram handle, Khushi dropped a photo in which we can see her cuddling up with Panda in her lap. The cute photo managed to evoke a reaction from , Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor along with Khushi's other friends.

Ananya, Navya and Shanaya were all hearts for Panda and Khushi's photo as they hit the like button. Sharing the photo, Khushi captioned it as, "Panda Kapoor", with a white heart and dog face emoticon. Besides this, her friends could not wait to spend time with Panda and dropped comments on social media. Previously too, Khushi has shared adorable clicks of Panda with her while playing with it at home. The photos surely give us a glimpse of her love for her furry friend.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, lately, photos of Khushi with her sister Janhvi and Shanaya Kapoor from Rhea Kapoor's wedding festivities and Antara Marwah's baby shower have been going viral on social media. The gorgeous star kid made heads turn as she served up both western and ethnic looks at both the functions.

It is also reported that Khushi Kapoor is gearing up for her debut in Bollywood. Reportedly, she will be making her debut with and Agastya Nanda in an Archie Comic Inspired flick by Zoya Akhtar. However, no official confirmation about it has come in yet.

