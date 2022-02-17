Khushi Kapoor dazzles in a stylish yellow co-ord set, leaves Suhana Khan lovestruck; PICS

Khushi Kapoor is one such star kid who enjoys a massive fan following even before she has made her big Bollywood debut. The star kid is quite active on social media and never misses a chance to race the heartbeats of her fans and followers. Well, the diva shared stunning pictures of her yet again today and we bet her fans will be left speechless after looking at it. Well, even her BFF’s Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor reacted to the picture.

In the picture, we can see Khushi Kapoor slaying in a yellow crop top with spaghetti straps. The top has criss-cross tying knots in between from top to bottom. The star kid has paired it with yellow coloured pants that has similar criss-cross tying bands on both sides. Khushi is posing stylishly holding a sling bag in her hand. In the next picture, we can see her smiling and striking yet another stylish pose. The moment she shared these pics, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor posted lovestruck emojis in the comments section.

Take a look:

These days, the star kid is often papped with her sweet puppy Panda and their cuteness is often the topic of buzz among her fans. Meanwhile, coming to the professional front, Khushi is all set to follow her sister Janhvi Kapoor and late mother Sridevi’s footsteps in the entertainment industry. She will be making her debut in a Zoya Akhtar directorial, adapted from the International comic book series, Archie. She will feature alongside Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda.

ALSO READ: Khushi Kapoor slays in athleisure with her comfy blue outfit; PICS