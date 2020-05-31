Khushi Kapoor does not like being disturbed while doing her makeup and THIS video is proof; Watch

Over the weekend, Khushi shared a video of herself in a stunning makeup look and had our attention. Check out the video below.

has kept her Instagram account under private, but the young star kid still continues to connect with her fans on TikTok. The star kid made her debut on the controversial app a few months ago and since then has been entertaining her fans with some videos. While her video with sister and actress Janhvi Kapoor was widely shared on the Internet, Khushi Kapoor who is a makeup junkie also makes related TikTok videos on the same.

Over the weekend, Khushi shared a video of herself in a stunning makeup look. Her pink and purple eyes stood out in the video and are a complete stunner. In the video, Khushi can be seen using a brush and eye shadow palette to do her eyes. She then goes on to say 'huh?', 'What?' and 'Oh okay' along with an awkward laugh.. She captioned the video, "Me trying to respond to anyone who talks to me while I'm getting ready." Well, the star kid loves no distraction while getting ready and we can totally relate to it.

Watch Khushi Kapoor's latest Tik Tok video:

While we have seen Janhvi much under the spotlight, we haven't heard a lot about Khushi Kapoor who is still completing college. In a recent video titled 'Quarantine Tapes', Khushi had opened up on various facets of her life.

She threw some light on her childhood, "As a child, it affected the way I saw my parents. I didn’t look like my mom and I didn’t look like my sister, so sometimes, people would point that out and make fun of me. I wasn’t the healthiest about it at some point and it affected the way I would eat and the way I would dress," Khushi had said.

