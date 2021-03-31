Khushi Kapoor dons a comfy grey outfit as she heads out to a restaurant with her bestie; PHOTO

Khushi Kapoor took to Instagram to share a picture with her friend as they enjoy a meal at the restaurant. Take a look.

has gained a massive fan-following on her social media, due to her amazing posts. The young diva regularly updates her fans with glamourous selfies on her Instagram. The fashion queen has a great sense of style and loves flaunting all her different attires as she is often seen rocking funky new looks. The young diva took to her Instagram story to share a photo of her day out with a friend on the photo and video sharing platform.

In the photo, the young diva can be seen sitting next to her bestie as the two enjoy their meal in a restaurant. Khushi can be seen rocking an easy-going look with a comfy grey-coloured top. The starkid can be seen with her hair open while wearing minimalistic makeup. The diva can also be seen wearing tiny hoop earrings and a pretty necklace to complete her look. The two are seen sitting with their delicious colourful plates as they pose for a photo. While sharing the happy memory, the starlet also added, “The Best” to express her emotion.

Take a look at Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram post:

Meanwhile, speaking of work, Khushi’s sister Janhvi Kapoor recently shared pictures of the duo’s time in LA. It was earlier reported that Khushi is in search of a good course at a university for acting in the city and Janhvi, who finished her Good Luck Jerry shoot, went to assist her. On the other hand, Janhvi will be seen in Dostana 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya.

Credits :Khushi Kapoor Instagram

