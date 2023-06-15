Khushi Kapoor drops FIRST PICS from Brazil with The Archies gang; Find out what they're upto

As we already told you The Archies gang has jetted off to Brazil for the grand Netflix Tudum 2023 event. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and the entire team of the Zoya Akhtar directorial were spotted at the Mumbai airport recently sporting a matching jacket. In fact, their pictures from the flight also came out and have all the fans excited. Earlier today it was announced on the official page of the OTT giant that The Archies gang is all set for a big performance in Sao Paulo and now Khushi dropped several pictures from Brazil with her gang.

Khushi Kapoor shares photos from Brazil

Taking to her Instagram handle, Khushi Kapoor shared a couple of photos with her co-stars from The Archies gang. In the first picture, we can see Khushi standing and posing looking cute as always. She is wearing a white-colored full sleeves crop top which she paired with beige-colored baggy pants. Then there is a picture of her posing with her co-stars Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina. The third one is of the star kid posing amidst a colorful backdrop and then comes a fun mirror selfie with Vedang.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, the grand Netflix Tudum event 2023 will be held in Sau Paulo from June 16 to June 18 and it will be broadcasted live around the world on June 17. Tudum features exclusive news, first looks, trailers, and never-seen-before footage of some major upcoming Netflix Original movies and series. Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, and the entire The Archies team are here for the event.

Apart from them, Alia Bhatt too jetted off for Brazil today as her Hollywood debut film Heart Of Stone too will be released on the OTT giant.

