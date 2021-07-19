  1. Home
Khushi Kapoor drops Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's unseen photo as she dubs them 'the coolest'

Taking to her Instagram handle, Khushi Kapoor dropped an unseen photo of her parents together. Late Sridevi can be seen posing with Boney Kapoor in the old memory.
Monday began on a nostalgic note for Khushi Kapoor as she remembered her late mother Sridevi by sharing an unseen photo of her with Boney Kapoor. Khushi has been quite active on her social media handle since she made her debut and, often drops sweet memories with the late legendary actress on the same. Now, as Monday kicked off for Khushi, she remembered a sweet moment from the past between her late mom Sridevi and dad Boney Kapoor and shared it with a 'cool' caption. 

Taking to her Instagram handle, Khushi shared a photo in which Sridevi could be seen standing next to Boney while posing for a photo. In the photo, Sridevi is seen clad in a black look with a warm shawl around her. She is seen sporting a pair of sunglasses while posing in front of the sea. Boney could be seen standing next to Sridevi in a casual look. The producer is seen clad in a grey sweatshirt with a white tee, red cap and black gloves. The two could be seen posing in front of a picturesque background on a vacay. Sharing the photo, Khushi wrote, "The Coolest."

Take a look:

Khushi often keeps her mother's memories close to her and a while back, a photo of her phone's wallpaper had gone viral due to the same reason. The young star kid had put her mother's photo with her from her childhood days as her phone's wallpaper. While Khushi was out for a walk, the photo was clicked by the paparazzi and the cute gesture by the star kid to keep her late mother close had left netizens emotional. Sridevi passed away in February 2018 and her sudden demise left the world in shock. 

Meanwhile, Khushi is reportedly gearing up for her big Bollywood debut. She has been sharing several photoshoot pictures on her social media handle and netizens have been loving it.  

Also Read|Khushi Kapoor has a priceless memory with mum Sridevi as her phone's wallpaper & it's beyond adorable; PHOTOS

