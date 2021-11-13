Khushi Kapoor & father Boney’s cute dinner date pics make Arjun Kapoor & Anshula jealous

Although Khushi Kapoor has not stepped into Bollywood yet, she sure knows how to steal the limelight with her social media presence. From candid photos to fashion statements, the star kid’s post manages to create a massive buzz among her followers. Speaking of which, on Saturday, Khushi Kapoor took to social media to give fans a sneak peek into her cute dinner date with father Boney Kapoor. While fans loved the photo, it made her half-siblings Arjun Kapoor and Anshula a bit jealous.

In the photos, Khushi and father Boney Kapoor sport an infectious smile as the camera captures them. While Khushi has donned a purple shirt, on the other hand, Boney Kapoor beams with joy in a blue shirt. The producer also plants a sweet kiss on her daughter’s cheek while striking a pose for the camera in one photo. Khushi Kapoor hailed her father as her ‘favourite person’ in the caption of the post.

Check it out below:

As soon as the picture surfaced on the photo-sharing application, it amassed umpteen likes in no time. However, what caught our attention was her half-siblings Arjun and Anshula’s reaction. While the Ishqzaade actor dropped a sad emoticon under the post, sister Anshula said, “Now your just rubbing it in.” Take a look at it here:

Speaking of her professional career, Khushi Kapoor aspires to be an actor just like her elder sister Janhvi and late mother Sridevi. The details of her Bollywood debut remains unclear. However, father Boney Kapoor in a previous interview has said that he won’t launch his daughter into the showbiz world. Instead, he reportedly will prefer someone else to give her a break in the industry.

ALSO READ| WATCH: Janhvi & Khushi Kapoor’s ‘dessert in the desert’ avatars on quad bikes have netizens going ‘Mashallah’