Khushi Kapoor flaunts her Betty bangs as she stuns in a white cut-out bodycon dress; PICS
Khushi Kapoor will be making her debut with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies.'
Khushi Kapoor is one of this generation's most talked-about star kids. She is set to make her big debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies which also stars Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda in the lead, which also marks their debut in the film industry. Even before becoming a part of showbiz, the legendary actor Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter is no less than a Bollywood diva as she often makes it a point to turn heads with her exquisite fashion sense whenever she appears in public.
Sridevi’s younger daughter has a huge social media fan base and keeps them interested by sharing every update of her personal and professional life. Just a while ago, Khushi took to her Instagram handle and shared new pictures on her social media handle with her fans. In the photos, the star kid looked stunning as ever as she wore a white knitted bodycon dress, which also featured a cut-out. She carried a pink satin mini-bag from Prada. Her hair was left open, and she completed her look with glamorous makeup. Khushi also flaunted her Becky bangs. Whereas, in the second picture she was seen posing with a friend.
Talking about The Archies, it is an adaptation of the popular Archie comics. In it, Khushi will be seen as Betty Cooper, Suhana will essay the role of Veronica Lodge, and Agastya Nanda as Archie Andrews. The film features Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina. In May, Zoya Akhar shared a teaser video of the film and a first look introducing the ensemble cast dressed in striking attire. It is set in 1960s India and will stream on Netflix in 2023. The Archies will be produced by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti for Tiger Baby and Sharad Devarajan for Graphic India. It is written by Kagti, Akhtar, and Ayesha DeVitre.
Check out Khushi Kapoor's PICS: