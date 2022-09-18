Khushi Kapoor flaunts her Betty bangs as she stuns in a white cut-out bodycon dress; PICS

Khushi Kapoor is one of this generation's most talked-about star kids. She is set to make her big debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies which also stars Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda in the lead, which also marks their debut in the film industry. Even before becoming a part of showbiz, the legendary actor Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter is no less than a Bollywood diva as she often makes it a point to turn heads with her exquisite fashion sense whenever she appears in public.

Sridevi’s younger daughter has a huge social media fan base and keeps them interested by sharing every update of her personal and professional life. Just a while ago, Khushi took to her Instagram handle and shared new pictures on her social media handle with her fans. In the photos, the star kid looked stunning as ever as she wore a white knitted bodycon dress, which also featured a cut-out. She carried a pink satin mini-bag from Prada. Her hair was left open, and she completed her look with glamorous makeup. Khushi also flaunted her Becky bangs. Whereas, in the second picture she was seen posing with a friend.