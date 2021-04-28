Khushi Kapoor flaunts ‘the rest will work itself out’ tattoo while heading out of the airport; See PHOTO

Khushi Kapoor was snapped while making her way out of the airport along with her cousins Shanaya Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. Check out the star kid's tattoo.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, several B-town celebrities have been spotted at the Mumbai airport. Today, was seen arriving back in the city along with her cousins, Shanaya Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. The trio was seen following the Coronavirus safety guidelines as they maintained a safe social distance and wore protective gear. While Anshula was seen wearing all-denims, Shanaya opted for an all-black ensemble. Khushi was spotted wearing a blue tie-dyed shirt which she paired with comfy black sweatpants and matching shoes.

As Khushi made her way out of the airport, we couldn’t help but notice her tattoo. The star kid is often called the ‘tattoo queen’ considering the number of amazing tats she has. The diva proudly flaunts photos each time she gets inked. Last year, Khushi had shared a post on her social media handle which showed two of her arm tats. In the photo, one tattoo appeared to be a flower while the other one was a quote. Although the photo was beautiful, it was hard to decipher what the words were.

Now, as the young starlet was spotted by the shutterbugs, we can see the beautiful quote on her arm which reads: “The rest will work itself out.”

Take a look at Khushi Kapoor’s photos:

After her sister Janhvi Kapoor's roaring launch in Bollywood, Khushi is also prepping to make her acting debut. The sibling duo's father, Boney Kapoor discussed the same in an interview with Bombay Times said, “I would want Khushi to find her own footing.”

Also Read| PHOTOS: From the Kapoor clan, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Anshula papped by shutterbugs at the airport

Share your comment ×