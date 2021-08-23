Khushi Kapoor gives girl next door vibes in ethnic wear; Here’s how Navya Naveli Nanda reacts

may not have debuted in Bollywood like her sister Janhvi Kapoor yet, but she still manages to enjoy a massive fan following on Instagram. The star kid always makes heads turn with her classy fashion game. Well, Khushi recently took to her Instagram handle to post pictures of her in a simple salwar kameez, and we have to admit that she looks stunning. Even her BFF could not hold herself back from commenting on her picture.

Taking to her Instagram, Khushi Kapoor posted two pictures of her wearing a lavender coloured salwar kameez. Janhvi Kapoor’s sister was seated on a jute sofa with her legs up and folded. In the first picture, the diva looked away from the camera, her hand was up, and she had a faint smile on her face. In the second picture, Khushi looked down with her hands on the side. Talking about her attire, she wore a lavender coloured salwar kameez that had chickenkari work on it. It was simple yet Khushi looked gorgeous in it.

Take a look:

The moment she posted her picture, fans showered love in the comments section. Navya Naveli Nanda, too took to the comments section and posted a purple coloured heart. Aunt Maheep Kapoor, too posted several purple hearts in the comments section.

Yesterday, August 22, Khushi Kapoor, along with Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, was spotted heading into Anil Kapoor’s mansion for Raksha Bandhan celebrations. Khushi wore this lavender outfit for the Raksha Bandhan celebrations.

