Khushi Kapoor glams up as she recreates Ariane Grande's look for a mystery shoot; PHOTO

Navya Naveli Nanda, Maheep Kapoor, Manish Malhotra and other celebs could not stop gushing over Khushi Kapoor's recent photoshoot. Janhvi Kapoor's sister reportedly is gearing up for her Bollywood debut.
17234 reads Mumbai
Janhvi Kapoor's sister, Khushi Kapoor recently took inspiration from popular sensation Ariana Grande for her photoshoot look and well, the result sent her friends and close ones into a tizzy. Khushi, who is reportedly gearing up for her Bollywood debut, took to social media to share a new photo in a glamorous avatar that left netizens in complete awe. Being a fan of the International sensation, Khushi went out of her way to nail Ariana's high ponytail for a mystery photo shoot and left all mesmerised. 

Taking to her Instagram handle, Khushi shared a photo and expressed her take on her look. She wrote, "Me after listening to Ariana Grande for a day." In the photo, Khushi is seen clad in an off shoulder top with glamourous makeup and a high ponytail, just like Ariana Grande. With her perfect nails, hair and makeup, Khushi seemed to be all set to take over the runway. As soon as she shared the photo, her friends started dropping comments.

Navya Naveli Nanda also was in awe of her look. She wrote, "Can you send me the (camera emoticon)." On the other hand, Manish Malhotra, Maheep Kapoor, Anjini Dhawan were all hearts for her look. The young star kid is proving to be a fashionista even before making her debut in Bollywood. 

Recently, Khushi had shared a series of stunning photos in a swimsuit that left the internet swooning. The star kid surely has been making waves on social media since she made her Instagram debut. Her photos from the father's day celebration with Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and Boney Kapoor also have been taking over the internet lately. 

Credits :Khushi Kapoor Instagram

close