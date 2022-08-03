Khushi Kapoor goes full glam as she shares new SELFIES; Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor are in awe

Khushi Kapoor is one of the most popular Gen Z star kids in B’Town. Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi has not made her acting debut yet. However, she is very much a part of the limelight. Khushi is quite active on social media, and she often treats her many fans and followers to sneak-peeks of her life. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few hours back, Khushi yet again took to her Instagram space and shared a couple of new photos. Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor reacted to her new pictures too.

Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor react to Khushi Kapoor’s photos

Some time back, Khushi took to the photo-and-video sharing application and dropped a couple of new pictures. In the mirror selfies shared by her, she can be seen dressed in a pretty blingy and sheer outfit in hues of blue and green. She had a full face of glamorous makeup on, that was accentuated by heavily-lined eyes and pretty eyelashes. Her hair was left open, and she had a sleek hairstyle with hair clips on. Sharing the photos, she captioned the post, “In between changes (ghost emoji)”.

As soon as she shared the photos, they were flooded with likes and comments from fans and friends. Among others, Suhana Khan and Khushi’s cousin Shanaya also left their reactions. Suhana’s comment read, “Wowwowww (heart eye emoji)”. On the other hand, Shanaya dropped a skew of red heart emojis.

Take a look:

For the unversed, Khushi will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. She will be making her debut with Suhana and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson through Shweta Bachchan, Agastya Nanda. Apart from them, Vedang Raina, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, and Yuvraj Menda will also feature in the adaptation of the popular international comics Archies. They recently completed a shoot schedule in Ooty.

