Khushi Kapoor goes ‘wooo’ after rumored beau Vedang Raina announces new release date of Jigra co-starring Alia Bhatt

Jigra, starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, is one of the most anticipated movies of 2024. The Vasan Bala directorial was initially scheduled for release on September 27, but today, June 13, it has been revealed that the film will now be released on October 11.

As Vedang shared the announcement on his social media account, his rumored girlfriend Khushi Kapoor and her sister Janhvi Kapoor reacted to it.

Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor are excited for Vedang Raina and Alia Bhatt's Jigra

Vedang Raina took to his Instagram account and shared a poster of his upcoming film Jigra featuring Alia Bhatt. Sharing it, he announced the new release date of the movie as he penned, "In cinemas on October 11, 2024."

Reacting to it, his rumored ladylove Khushi Kapoor wrote, "WOOOOOOOO." On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor dropped a red heart.

Khushi Kapoor reacts to Vedang Raina's Jigra shoot wrap post

Taking to his Instagram account, Vedang once dropped three pictures with Bhatt as they wrapped the shooting for the film. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "And that's a wrap on Jigra @aliaabhatt A film and a character that has given me as much as taken away from me. A journey that's meant everything. See you at the movies on 27th September @vasanbala @swapsagram."

Reacting to his post, The Archies co-star Khushi Kapoor dropped a bunch of happy and red hearts emojis. Janhvi Kapoor expressed her excitement and wrote, "No one's ready" (fire and red hearts)

When Alia Bhatt gave sneak peek into her Jigra character

In November 2023, Alia shared two pictures giving a peek into her character in the upcoming film Jigra. Sharing the pictures, she informed fans that director Vasan Bala had taken the snaps.

In the first picture, the actress can be seen getting her makeup done by a person. The second snap shows her behind a glass window. She wore a white shirt and black pants and paired it with a black coat. The pictures give a mystery vibe to her character.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote in the caption, "directors lens @vasanbala #JIGRA (blue heart)."

More about Jigra

Jigra is produced by Eternal Sunshine Productions in collaboration with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It is a prison break thriller and now will hit theaters on October 11, 2024.

