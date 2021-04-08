Khushi Kapoor is a happy soul as she shares a glimpse of her serenity from her New York trip; See Post

Khushi Kapoor’s recent Instagram post is winning hearts as she shares pics from her NYC trip which are unmissable.

Janhvi Kapoor’s little sister is one of the most talked about star kids in Bollywood. The young starlet is yet to make her debut in Bollywood but the diva is already creating a lot of buzz even before stepping into the showbiz industry. Khushi has already a million hearts with her fashion sense and has got herself a massive fan following. In fact, she has also emerged as a social media star and each of her Instagram posts is a thing among the fans.

And now her recent Instagram post is once again creating a buzz, as she shared pics from her recent trip to New York. Khushi has shared three pics in her post and while she is seen enjoying her time in a boat ride, the third pic had her posing under a flowering tree and she looked stunning in a check jacket, brown trousers and a black handbag. Clearly, the lady has enjoyed every moment of her trip to NYC. Khushi had captioned the image as “Happy”.

Take a look at Khushi Kapoor’s recent Instagram post:

Meanwhile, there has been a buzz that Khushi will soon be making her debut in Bollywood. While Boney Kapoor stated that there will be an announcement about the same soon, he also clarified that he will not be launching his better. “I have the resources, but I would rather have someone else launch her because I am her father and one tends to get indulgent. You can’t afford to do that as a filmmaker and nor is it good for the actor. Anil (brother Anil Kapoor) was still an established actor, so it didn’t affect him much, but I think I became an indulgent brother with Sanjay (Sanjay Kapoor) when he made his entry into films,” Boney was quoted saying.

