Khushi Kapoor has a priceless memory with mum Sridevi as her phone's wallpaper & it's beyond adorable; PHOTOS

Khushi Kapoor today stepped out for an evening stroll with her dog. While waving at paps, the star kid gave a glimpse of her phone's wallpaper, featuring her mother and late actress Sridevi.

While is yet to make her Bollywood debut, the popular star kid already has a massive fan base. Be it her gorgeous pictures surfacing online or her impeccable fashion sense, Boney Kapoor’s youngest daughter has been stealing hearts lately. The diva is also known for her love for fitness and often indulges in rigorous workout sessions. Even during the lockdown, she has been devoting time to outdoor activities and often indulges in cycling and evening walks to stay fit.

Today, Khushi was papped by shutterbugs as she stepped out for a walk with her dog. Notably, what caught everyone’s attention was her mobile phone's wallpaper that has a priceless memory with her mother and late actor . While waving at paps, Khushi gave a glimpse of her phone's screensaver that displays her and Sridevi's adorable picture. In the throwback click, little Khushi can be seen sitting on her mother’s shoulder as they pose together for the happy picture. One simply cannot miss the mother-daughter duo’s radiant smiles in the picture.

For the outing, she kept it casual and opted for a comfy black OOTD teamed up with white sneakers.

Check out Khushi Kapoor's photos below:

Earlier, in an interview with Bombay Times, Boney Kapoor had opened about Khushi’s acting debut and stated that he wants her to find her footing. Although he has the resources, the director would prefer someone else to launch her.

"I would want Khushi to find her own footing. She will be launched by someone I respect and someone I feel secure and safe about," Boney said.

