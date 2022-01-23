Khushi Kapoor & her pet Panda walk in style as they are snapped in the city; PHOTOS

Khushi Kapoor may not have made her Bollywood debut yet, but she is a diva and enjoys a massive fan following. The star kid is quite active on social media and often shares lovely and gorgeous pictures of her to treat her fans. Well, Khushi recently shared with all her fans and followers about the newest and cutest member of their family and it is non-other than their pet dog Panda Kapoor. If you follow Janhvi Kapoor and her on IG then you would know that even Panda has an Instagram handle. Today both Khushi and Panda were spotted in the city and looked stylish as they made their way into their home.