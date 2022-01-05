Khushi Kapoor is a hot mess in new black & white still, sister Janhvi Kapoor wants a similar picture

Although Khushi Kapoor has not stepped into Bollywood yet, she sure knows how to steal the limelight with her social media presence. Be it candid photos or quirky fashion statements, the daughter of Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi, often dishes out major fashion goals for fans. Speaking of which, on Tuesday, January 4, Khushi Kapoor took to Instagram to share a new black and white still of herself and fans are absolutely loving it.

In the picture, the youngster looks nothing less than a hot mess as the camera captures her. Poker face and messy hair tied in a bun completes her look while the monochromatic frame only accentuates the beauty of the photo. The new still was shared by photographer Vaishnav Praveen on his official page and as soon as the photo surfaced online, it went viral in no time. Take a look at it below:

As soon as the picture caught the attention of sister Janhvi Kapoor, she couldn’t control herself from commenting on it. The Dhadak star said, “Even I want my pix.” Meanwhile, Anshula Kapoor who is currently practicing isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, was left lovestruck upon seeing the photo. Rohit Saraf and Shruthy Meno were among the others who loved the new photo.

Speaking of her professional career, Khushi Kapoor aspires to be an actor just like her elder sister Janhvi and late mother Sridevi. She is making her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies that also stars Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan.

