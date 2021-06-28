Khushi Kapoor impresses Navya Nanda and Sonam Kapoor with her latest photoshoot; Check out the PICS

Khushi Kapoor paints the town red in her latest glamorous photoshoot. Scroll further to see celebrity reactions.

has not announced her debut film yet but she is certainly a celebrity in the world of social media. Janhvi Kapoor’s younger sister often shares lovely pictures on her Instagram account for fans and followers. Recently she had posted a wonderful vacation picture alongside Janhvi from a picturesque sight situated by the sea. The gorgeous picture garnered a lot of traction on social media. Khushi wrote a quirky caption, “Love u sometimes’ for Janhvi. ‘Dhadak’ actress also utilized some tongue-in-cheek humour for the sister and replied back by writing, “Oh wow can u come here and give me attention then”.

On Sunday, Khushi shared some ultra-glam pictures from her latest photoshoot. She could be seen wearing lovely red leather attire and a beautiful smile on her face. Thousands of fans reacted to the picture by liking it. Several celebrities also took to the comment section to compliment Khushi. Khushi’s elder cousin sister wrote, “Love it” along with a heart emoji. Khushi replied to the picture by writing, “Love u” to the ‘Delhi 6’ actress. ’s sister Anshula Kapoor reacted in the comment section by mentioning a few fire emojis. Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Nanda also took to the comments and wrote, “Khushhh” with a heart emoji.

Take a look at the post:

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah who is good friends with Khushi also expressed the compliment in the comments by putting up multiple emojis. Anjini Dhawan called Khushi “Barbie” in the comments. Speaking to Bombay Times earlier this year, Boney Kapoor spoke about Khushi’s Bollywood launch and said, “I have the resources, but I would rather have someone else launch her because I am her father and one tends to get indulgent. You can’t afford to do that as a filmmaker and nor is it good for the actor."

