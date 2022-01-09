Khushi Kapoor joins video call to wish dear friend Aliyah Kashyap on her birthday: Happy 21st my pumpkin

Distance only makes the heart grow fonder, and the remedy is all things digital. Be it sharing happiness with your besties or ranting about your new boss to them; we can do that with our loved ones even if we stay thousands of miles apart. The same goes true for our B-Town celebs and star kids. Anurag Kashyap’s daughter, Aliyah turned 21 today and her dear friend Khushi Kapoor put up a sweet picture of being a part of the birthday shenanigans - digitally!

In the story uploaded by Khushi on her Instagram, she put up a screenshot of her video call with Aliyah as the birthday girl posed beautifully in front of her gorgeous, huge white cake. Aliyah also donned a cute ‘Birthday girl’ sash. Her house was also decorated with balloons, setting the perfect mood for a sweet birthday celebration. Yet the prettiest part of the video call for us was the infectious smile both the youngsters had on their face. Khushi looked super excited and happy. She even put up a ‘Happy Birthday’ sticker and penned down a short and heartfelt birthday wish. She wrote, ‘Happy 21st my pumpkin.’ Well, can this get any cuter?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khushi Kapoor is set to follow the footsteps of her lat mother Sridevi and elder sister Janhvi Kapoor. She will make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’. The project will also feature other star kids such as Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda. The release date of the same is yet to be announced.

