Khushi Kapoor is living her best life in Los Angeles as she goes hiking with a friend; PICS

Khushi Kapoor is one of this generation's most talked-about star kids. Currently, Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi's daughter is making headlines as she is gearing up for her big Bollywood debut with the Zoya Akhtar-directed Netflix film, The Archies with Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, which also marks their debut in the film industry. The star kid has a huge social media fan base and keeps them interested by sharing every update of her personal and professional life.

Speaking of which, a few hours back, Khushi Kapoor, who is currently in Los Angeles took to her Instagram handle and shared a new set of beautiful pictures on her social media handle from a picturesque location. "Did u really go to La if you haven’t posted a picture of palm trees on your Instagram," Khushi captioned the post. The soon-to-be actress' first post featured a picture of palm trees. In another picture, she is seen posing with a friend dressed in a yellow summer dress. Khushi also went hiking with her friend and shared a glimpse of it on her Instagram handle as she flaunted her long legs. As soon as Khushi shared the new photos, Maheep Kapoor, Aaliyah Kashyap and Shanaya Kapoor sent love for her in the comments section.

Check out Khushi Kapoor's PICS:

Talking about The Archies, it is an adaptation of the popular Archie comics. In it, Khushi will be seen as Betty Cooper, Suhana will essay the role of Veronica Lodge, and Agastya Nanda as Archie Andrews. The film also features Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina. In May, Zoya Akhar shared a teaser video of the film and first look introducing the ensemble cast dressed in striking attire. It is set in 1960s India and will stream on Netflix in 2023.

ALSO READ: Khushi Kapoor raises the temperature in a black cut-out outfit; Sis Janhvi Kapoor is smitten