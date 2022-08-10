Khushi Kapoor looks breathless in white knitted sweater as she soaks up the golden hour sun; PICS

Khushi Kapoor is one of the most popular star kids in the tinsel town of Bollywood. The legendary actor Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi is gearing up to make her debut in showbiz very soon with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. However, the young lady has been a part of the limelight even before her first film hits theatres. Khushi is often photographed by the shutterbugs in the city. Moreover, she is also quite popular on social media, where she likes to keep an active presence. Speaking of which, a few hours back, Khushi yet again took to the ‘gram and shared a couple of new photos as she rocked an all-white look.

Khushi Kapoor dons an all-white look

A few hours back, Khushi took to her Instagram space and shared a couple of new photos. In the pictures, the actress can be seen donning a beautiful knitted white sweater, which she styled with a pair of matching trousers. Her hair was tied in a half ponytail. She also sported a fresh and dewy makeup look with blushed cheeks and tinted lips. Khushi accessorized her outfit with a pair of dainty earrings. She could be seen seated on a couch in a room, while she faced the window. While in the first picture, she flaunted her left profile. In the second photo, she could be seen holding a coffee mug, as she smiled and soaked in the breathtaking golden-hour sunlight that glowed on her face.

Sharing these photos, Khushi captioned the post with an emoji depicting the sun behind some mountains.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, talking about her debut, The Archies, Khushi will be co-starring with Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda, who will be debuting alongside her. The trio will share screen space with Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, Dot, and Mihir Ahuja. The film is an adaptation of the popular international comics Archies.

