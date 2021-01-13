Khushi Kapoor looks chic as she soaks in the sun; Aaliyah Kashyap asks 'Why am I not tagged as the tree here'

Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor is among the popular star kids. Recently, she shared gorgeous photos from her New Delhi trip with Boney Kapoor. However, her best friend, Aaliyah Kashyap's comment stole the show.

Since the time has made her Instagram profile public, she has been sharing glimpses from her life on social media and leaving fans in awe. From dropping photos with her best friends to her shenanigans with sister Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi has been giving all a sneak peek into her life. And now, she shared new pictures from her trip to New Delhi with dad Boney Kapoor and well, the star kid looks every bit gorgeous in the same.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Khushi shared photos in which she is seen posing in stylish OOTD. She is seen clad in a beige top with matching pants and a black handbag. Her hair was left open and she is seen soaking in the sun outdoors. As she posed, Khushi could not help but blush and smile. Her photos surely prove her to be a fashionista and will leave you in awe. Seeing the same, her best friend Aaliyah Kashyap too could not resist and called her 'sexy' too.

However, in a second comment on the photo, Aaliyah joked about being tagged as a tree. She wrote, "why am I not tagged as the tree here." A few days back, Khushi had even wished Aaliyah on her birthday with a throwback photo and their cute banter had left netizens impressed.

Take a look at Khushi Kapoor's post:

Meanwhile, Khushi surprised everyone when she made her Instagram profile public and since then, her photos with Janhvi, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Nanda and others have been taking over the internet. Khushi recently joined her dad Boney Kapoor in heading to New Delhi. Boney is shooting there with and for Luv Ranjan's film.

Also Read|Janhvi Kapoor gives Khushi Kapoor a big hug as she shares a glimpse of her birthday celebrations; See PHOTOS

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Share your comment ×