Khushi Kapoor looks cute in blue shorts & oversized tee, Suhana Khan slays in casual attire; PICS

Everyone is waiting with bated breaths to see the new generation make their debut. Ever since Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda starrer OTT film The Archies has been announced, fans are excited to see them. The entire team was in Ooty to shoot for their first schedule and they have returned recently to Mumbai. Well, after returning the team seems to be gearing up to shoot for their next schedule and is prepping for the same. These days Suhana and Khushi are often spotted outside their dance classes and today too was one such day.

In the pictures, we can see that Khushi Kapoor is wearing light blue coloured shorts. She wore a white and blue-coloured oversized full sleeves tee. She tied a bun, wore black coloured flip flops and held a white-coloured tote bag. Suhana Khan on the other hand wore a black coloured tee that she paired with dar blue coloured track pants. She left her hair open and held a white coloured tote bag. Both the star kids smiled as they were clicked for the pictures.

Check out the images:

Meanwhile, talking about The Archies, the movie is the official Bollywood adaptation of the popular comics and will feature Agastya as Archies, Suhana as Veronica and Khushi as Betty. Talking about the movie, Zoya Akhtar told The Hindu, “The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is also why I am a little nervous. I have to make sure the film stokes the nostalgia of a generation that grew up on the comic, and yet resonates with young adults today”. The Archies is expected to release on Netflix next year.

