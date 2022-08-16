Khushi Kapoor looks elegant in a sheer bodycon dress; Sister Janhvi Kapoor and BFF Suhana Khan REACT

Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor is currently making headlines as she is gearing up for her big Bollywood debut with the Zoya Akhtar-directed Netflix film, The Archies. The star kid has a huge social media fan base and occasionally surprises her fans with beautiful photos and videos. Even before becoming a part of showbiz, the legendary actor Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter is no less than a Bollywood diva as she often makes it a point to turn heads with her exquisite fashion sense whenever she appears in public. Khushi excels at keeping fans interested by sharing every update of her personal and professional life.

Speaking of which, a few hours back, Khushi yet again took to her Instagram account and shared a few pictures of her in a pretty blingy and sheer outfit in hues of blue and green, and nonetheless to say, she looked stunning as usual. She completed her look with a glamorous makeup that was accentuated by heavily-lined eyes and pretty eyelashes. Her hair was left open, and she had a sleek hairstyle with hair clips on.

Suhana Khan and Janhvi Kapoor comments on Khushi's post

As soon as she shared the photos, her fans and friends flooded her post with likes and comments. Among others, her BFF Suhana Khan and sister Janhvi Kapoor was quick to react to her post. Suhana’s comment read, “Wowwowww (heart eye emoji)”. On the other hand, the Roohi actress wrote, "Excuse me!!!!!!!''

Have a look at Khushi's post:

The series, which will release on Netflix, stars Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter and Shweta Bachchan’s son Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina. The official statement of the announcement video read, “The film has the iconic gang of The Archies’ at the center of it, and perfectly matches the youthful energy, hope, and excitement of the sixties era. A musical experience bursting with youth, rebellion, friendships, first loves, and everything young adult, promises to have something for every generation.”

The series will release in 2023.