Khushi Kapoor looks enchanting in new SELFIE; Sister Janhvi Kapoor has a serious question

Khushi Kapoor is one of the most popular star kids in the tinsel town of Bollywood. The legendary late actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. However, she has been a part of the limelight well ahead of her debut on the big screen. Khushi is quite popular on social media and often shares glimpses of her life with fans and followers online. Whenever she posts a picture or a video, it gets flooded with likes in no time and netizens keep on coming back for more. Speaking of which, a few hours back, Khushi yet again took to her Instagram space and shared a new selfie.

A few hours back, Khushi took to the photo-and-video-sharing application and posted a new selfie on the ‘gram. In the photo, Khushi could be seen rocking her coloured hair with much panache and confidence. She wore her hair down with a middle parting, and she had a soft-glam nude makeup look. The young lady was seen dressed in a grey jumper, and she accessorized the look with a dainty necklace. Sharing the photo, she captioned the post, with a ghost emoji.

As soon as she shared the post, it was flooded with likes from netizens. Among others, Janhvi Kapoor also left a comment as she posed a rather ‘serious’ question to her little sister. It read, “Where are your bangs.” To this, Khushi replied, “@janhvikapoor pre bangs pic.” For the unversed, Khushi Kapoor will be seen carrying off a hairstyle with bangs in her debut film.

Talking about The Archies, Khushi Kapoor will be making her debut alongside Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda in the Bollywood adaptation of the hit comic series Archie. Apart from them, the film will also feature Vedang Raina, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, and Yuvraj Menda.

