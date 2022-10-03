Khushi Kapoor looks like a ray of sunshine as she shares PICS in a strappy floral dress

Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with the Zoya Akhtar-helmed Netflix film, The Archies. The star kid enjoys a massive fan following on social media and occasionally surprises her fans with beautiful photos and videos. Even before becoming a part of showbiz, the legendary actor Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter is no less than a Bollywood diva as she often makes it a point to turn heads with her exquisite fashion sense whenever she appears in public. Khushi excels at keeping fans interested by sharing every update of her personal and professional life.

Speaking of which, a few hours back, Khushi yet again took to her Instagram account and shared a few pictures of herself in a strappy floral dress with a plunging neckline, and nonetheless, to say, she looked stunning as usual. She completed her look with glamorous makeup that was accentuated by heavily-lined eyes and pretty eyelashes. Her hair was left open, and she had bangs in which she looked a perfect blend of hot and cute. In the caption, Khushi dropped the sunflower emoji.