Khushi Kapoor looks pretty in crop top, plaid skirt in sunkissed PICS; Janhvi Kapoor REACTS

Among the young fashionistas in Btown, Janhvi Kapoor's younger sister Khushi Kapoor always manages to steal the show with her style. From nailing ethnic looks to slaying in gorgeous dresses, Khushi seems to be quite in sync with the trends and often ends up impressing Gen-Z with her stylish looks. Speaking of this, on Monday, Khushi dropped a pretty set of photos on social media and shelled out style goals once again. However, Janhvi had a different take on it.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Khushi shared a couple of photos in a chic look. In the photos, Khushi was seen clad in a white crop top with a pink plaid skirt. The star kid teamed it up with a black mini purse. She rounded off her look with perfect hair and makeup. Khushi is seen posing in a garden and soaking in the sun. Seeing the photos, one could notice that the star kid was quite at ease with her chich look. However, Janhvi wanted to spend time with her sister and wrote, "All those extra minutes you could have spent with me instead."

Take a look:



Meanwhile, Khushi is all set to make her debut in Btown. Reportedly, she will be a part of Zoya Akhtar's adaptation of Archies comic into a film. The film will also mark the debut of Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan. Several times, Khushi and Agastya have been papped outside the filmmaker's office and it certainly has left fans excited about their debut into Btown as well. A while back, Khushi also was in the US for a film course.

